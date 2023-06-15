Motorcyclist killed in St. Tammany crash, LSP reports

Louisiana State Police with Troop L say the fatal crash involved a motorcyclist traveling on LA Hwy 433 near U.S. Hwy 90 in St. Tammany Parish.

Louisiana State Police with Troop L say the fatal crash involved a motorcyclist traveling on LA Hwy 433 near U.S. Hwy 90 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Matthew Brewer of Slidell.

Troopers say the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Brewer was westbound on LA Hwy 433 driving a 2009 Honda motorcycle. For reasons still under investigation, the Honda traveled across the centerline and off of the roadway to the left. After leaving the roadway, the Honda struck a utility pole.

Despite wearing a helmet, Brewer sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. The crash remains under investigation.