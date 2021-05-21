10 cities get direct flight routes from MSY in July from new low-cost airline

New Orleans will be one of four hub airports where most of the airline's flights depart from.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is set to be a hub for Breeze Airways, a new low-cost airline created by the founder of JetBlue, with new flights connecting MSY to 10 cities in July.

Breeze Airways will launch service to the following cities in July:

Charleston, SC (July 8)

Akron/Canton, OH (July 15)

Bentonville/Gayetteville, AR (July 15)

Huntsville, AL (July 15)

Louisville, KY (July 15)

Norfolk, VA (July 15)

Oklahoma City, OK (July 15)

Richmond, VA (July 15)

Tulsa, OK (July 15)

Columbus, OH (July 16)

Louisville and Columbus have previously been the only two cities with direct flights from New Orleans, and officials with the city of New Orleans say both of them have been underserved with few flights.

"Our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is putting New Orleans on the best track to be one of the safest places to live and visit,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a statement. “This connection to new and more cities shows that not only are we a safe place to visit, but the right place to do business. With the expansion and investment from Breeze Airways, MSY will continue to serve as a prominent gateway and aviation hub for the state and the Gulf South region."

The airline plans to invest $6.6 million at the airport, creating approximately 260 new jobs, according to a statement from the city. New Orleans will be one of four hub airports where most of the airline's flights depart from.

Breeze Airways debuted its full network of service alongside the New Orleans announcement, including 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities across the country. The company said 95 percent of Breeze routes currently have no airline serving them nonstop.

