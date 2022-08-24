Much of New Orleans faces trash pickup issues amid new contracts in New Orleans East

The city said those contracts don't cover Service Area One yet, which will be under the Richard's Disposal contract until March 2024.

NEW ORLEANS — Two new trash contractors are set to take over garbage pickup in much of New Orleans this November, while other parts of the city, currently dealing with collection issues, are left out.

Service Area One, which covers areas south of I-10 in New Orleans and parts of Jefferson Parish, will still be under a contract with Richard's Disposal, Inc. until March 2024.

Residents in that area are complaining that they often have to wait more than a month for garbage trucks to arrive, leaving people who live there with the stench of old garbage and bugs.

New Orleans Sanitation Director Matt Torri said those issues have not been resolved fast enough.

"Unfortunately, we're not seeing the speed and pace of those corrections taking place," Torri said. "I know we're still struggling, week-to-week, in Service Area 1 with being able to provide reliable collections there.

I.V. Waste will take over in the area north of the I-10 from the Jefferson Parish line to the Industrial Canal, with Waste Pro picking up for New Orleans East and The Lower Ninth Ward.

The new garbage disposal contracts will cost the city $8.6 million more than before, with household fees remaining at $24 per month.

Those new services are calling for once a week trash and recycling pickups along with strict safeguards to hold the companies accountable.