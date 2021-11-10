Multiple people shot in small town in St. Charles Parish

At least one person was killed and several others injured in Killona

KILLONA, La. — Deputies in St. Charles Parish are investigating a shooting that happened on November 9, 2021, just before 6:30 p.m.

It happened in the town of Killona. The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but deputies say it appears that there were multiple gunshot victims.

WWL has reached out to the Sheriff's Office to find out specifically how many people were shot.

Deputies and detectives reportedly were investigating at several different locations.

It appears as one of the victims was attempting to get to the hospital, they were involved in a crash on River Road in Luling, LA.

In total, one victim was killed, and the conditions of the other victims involved in the shooting is unknown. We do know Acadian Ambulance transferred two victims via helicopter to local hospitals.

The investigation is still active and residents may see additional law enforcement presence in the Killona area as a result. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Amanda Buchanan with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

