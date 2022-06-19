Police: Multiple people shot, including officer, near 14th and U Streets NW

The DC Police Union says the officer shot was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

WASHINGTON — A DC Police officer and multiple other people were shot near the 14th and U Street NW corridor Sunday, according to police.

DC Police officers responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. The DC Police Union confirmed in a tweet that an officer working near the busy intersection was shot and taken to the hospital. The Union said the officer is in stable condition.

DC Police Chief Robert Contee is expected to provide more details in a media briefing soon. No motives or suspect lookout has been provided yet.

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will update as more information becomes available.

MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 20, 2022

News of the shooting comes just hours after police said a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, SE, marking the District's 95th homicide of the year, and the seventh juvenile homicide. As with any DC homicide, a reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.