NEW ORLEANS -- The man accused in a fatal double shooting on Mother's Day that left one man dead and a 15-year-old girl injured is back in police custody after being released early, seemingly by mistake.

According to District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, prosecutors had 120 days to secure an indictment and charge Donell Brown in Herbert Foster's murder, which should have given them until Sept. 29. Despite that, Brown was ordered to be released Aug. 2.

According to Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office records, Brown is back in Orleans Parish Prison. as of Aug. 13.

Cannizzaro blames Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Jonathan Friedman for Brown's release.

"This is the same commissioner who recently granted illegal recognizance bonds to free the two disgraced rookie NOPD officers who assaulted a patron of the Mid-City Yacht Club," Cannizzaro said. "Now, he has more severely jeopardized public safety and potentially put murder witnesses in harm's way by illegally opening the cell of an accused killer."

Eyewitness News spoke with Foster's family after Brown's release. They couldn't believe the news.

"We can't keep using this word mistake,” Darren West, Foster's cousin, said. “Looking at that particular name, looking at that document number, looking at that case number, you know who you're releasing and that's just plain and simple.”

