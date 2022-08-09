1811 Kid Ory museum, site of slave revolt, reopens in Louisiana

The 1811 Kid Ory Historic House in LaPlace announced its reopening under a new business model after benefactors came to its aid.

LAPLACE, La. — A south Louisiana museum that commemorates two significant historic events that took place on its grounds has re-opened after having closed due to financial pressures.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the 1811 Kid Ory Historic House in LaPlace announced its reopening under a new business model after benefactors came to its aid.

The museum is housed at a plantation where the 1811 German Coast slave uprising began. It's also the birthplace of pioneering jazz trombonist Edward “Kid” Ory.

The museum began as as a limited liability corporation. Financial pressures after Hurricane Ida contributed to it shutting down. Now, founder John McCusker says it will move forward as a nonprofit under the governance of the new Bonnet Carre Historical Center. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

McCusker had cited financial pressures following Hurricane Ida when the museum closed Oct. 1.

But publicity generated by the impending closure inspired individuals and institutions to offer assistance.

“We’ve had such positive response over the last two months,” McCusker said. “We’ve had a lot of people reach out. People seem to know about us now.”

