'Musician loading zone' permits now offered in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is trying to make things easier for musicians performing across the city. Live entertainment venues can now apply for a "musician loading zone" permit, so musicians no longer must pay for parking.

Mayor Cantrell says this will make things considerably easier for artists performing in the French Quarter.

Music is embedded in New Orleans culture, it's part of what makes New Orleans, New Orleans. So, imagine being a working musician in the city, but wasting your time, money and energy searching for parking.

Wendell Brunious, Musical Director, Preservation Hall said, "I don't want to walk too far to my car around midnight."

Ben Jaffe, musician and owner of Preservation Hall said, "Parking is not a small piece of what we do, it's a very significant part of what makes our ability to earn a living as a working musician in this city."

According to Mayor Latoya Cantrell, the city started working on the musician loading zone permit in 2019, at a press conference she said, "Culture is economy and we have to do everything possible to ensure our cultural bearers receive their returns on the investment they also made in us and on behalf of the city of New Orleans."

Howard Kaplan, Director, Office of Nighttime Economy, said, "Imagine you're making a gig and you just paid $120-$130 and you got a $40 ticket or a $60 ticket, it's tough going through times like that."

Any business across the city of New Orleans that has a permit for live entertainment can apply for free and get a musician loading zone permit. The musicians can then place a placard on the front dash of their car.

Kaplan said, "When you're a gigging musician and you can't even take the time to get your drums out of the car and go back in without worrying about getting a ticket."

Businesses will only get two "musician loading zone" permits, they'll also keep a hold of the placards; the musicians are only allowed to borrow them.

Venues who do have permits for live entertainment can apply for a musician loading zone permit through the Office of Nighttime Economy's website.