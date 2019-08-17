NEW ORLEANS — Nancy Parker was set to reign as grand marshal of next year's Krewe of Nyx parade, the Carnival krewe said Saturday, one day after her death in a plane crash while on assignment for WVUE.

In an email to krewe members, Nyx captain Julie Lea said Parker had accepted the invitation to reign about five weeks ago.

"We were thrilled to have her share with everyone her infectious smile and beautiful personality up close and personal in the parade. She was going to throw purses to our fans in the in the streets," the statement said.

"Nancy was the epitome of everything we believe in — strength, love, caring, sisterhood, compassion, giving back, and so much more. We are so deeply saddened by the news of her sudden death."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the rest of us in New Orleans as well," Lea said. "This will hurt for a long time. Our city lost a great woman who can never be replaced."



Lea wrote that at some point the krewe hopes to honor Parker's memory in some way at their 2020 parade, which is Feb. 19.

