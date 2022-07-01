National Guard to help with COVID testing in St. Bernard Parish today

The tests will be free, and no appointments are needed to participate.

CHALMETTE, La. — The National Guard will be assisting the St. Bernard Parish Government with COVID testing this morning.

The tests will be free, and no appointments are needed to participate. The testing site will be located in front of the Fredrick Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, starting Monday January 10th.

Testing will run from from 9am to 3pm, Monday through Friday, January 10th – January 14th. It will resume again Monday, January 24 for an additional week.

Officials say this testing is available to anyone who wants to determine their COVID-19 status. You do not need to have any symptoms to be tested, and all residents are encouraged to get tested.