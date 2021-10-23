National Prescription Drug Take Back Day | Find out where you can drop off unused or expired medications

The one-day event is on Saturday, October 23.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Local law enforcement partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration to remove unused and expired medications from homes and medicine cabinets.

Residents can dispose of their unused prescription drugs at the following locations:

Officials said that tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be accepted. Vaping devices and cartridges can also be dropped off at the locations, provided lithium batteries are removed.

Items that will not be accepted include liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes, and other sharps, and illegal drugs.

No questions will be asked and the service is free. Also, information should be removed from containers before they are deposited.