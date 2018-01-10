NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The National World War II Museum has a veteran of the war in the Pacific as its new board chairman.

The museum says that 93-year-old Paul Hilliard is the first World War II veteran to take the position. The museum opened in 2000.

It says the oil and gas executive joined the board in 2006, and as chair of its collections and exhibits committee oversaw the initiative to digitize artifacts and make them available online.

Hilliard enlisted in the Marines when he was 17, serving as a radioman and gunner in SBD Dauntless dive bombers. He flew 45 combat missions and was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses and the Air Medal with six bronze stars.

After the war he earned a law degree and eventually created Badger Oil Co.

