NEW ORLEANS -- Naughty Professor's tour van was stolen, presenting a new obstacle for the local band getting read to go on tour.

According to the band, the can was stolen sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning on Banks Street between S. Murat and S. Olympia.

"With this being our only mode of transportation we are in an incredibly tough spot," the band said on their GoFundMe page. "In the the modern day music world touring is a significant part of a band's livelihood. We've spent the equivalent of months in that van driving around the country trying to deliver our music to the masses. Thankfully, we had minimal gear inside and our trailer was not attached, but we had just purchased this van and were planning on relying on it for years of touring ahead."

The band plans to resume touring in July, but without transportation, that won't be possible.

The stolen van is described as a white 2012 Ford E-350 with tinted windows and license plate 120AAH.

If you spot the van, call NOPD at 504-821-2222 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2018 WWL