Knicks player, and Chalmette High graduate, searching for missing father

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Chalmette High School graduate, who now plays for the New York Knicks, is asking for help finding his father.

According to a post by Mitchell Robinson, his father Mitchell Robinson Jr. has been missing since February 11th. He was last seen in Pensacola, and authorities there have issued a missing person's report.

On February 13th Robinson shared a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff's Department with an emotional plea to come home safe.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

Robinson earned McDonald’s All-American, Naismith Trophy All-America Honorable Mention, and MaxPreps All-America Honorable Mention honors as a senior in 2017 at Chalmette High. He entered the 2018 Draft and was picked to play for the Knicks.