Need assistance with your energy bill? Here's where to go.

Some programs are still offering assistance, while others have run out. Here are your options, depending on who your service provider is.

LOUISIANA, USA — If you're having trouble paying your electric bill, you're not alone.

Local organizations have seen an increase in demand for assistance due to the record-breaking temperatures SELA experienced this summer.

Entergy New Orleans

Entergy N.O. announced it will allocate $200 to eligible customers every six months.

You must be over the age of 60, have a social security award letter or have a disability letter to be eligible for assistance.

If you meet those criteria, you can apply online for assistance through Catholic Charities.

The New Orleans Council on Aging was allocating the funds but said they're pausing applications for now.

“We are right now above capacity on being able to accept applications. So we are asking the public to hold off and wait probably until mid-October, beginning of November to contact us as we process this backlog," NOCOA Director of Community Service, Martin Huber, said.

Entergy N.O. also said customers can give them a call at 1-800-ENTERGY (368-3749).

“We will connect you to every tool and program at our disposal," Entergy said.

Orleans Parish Assistance

Meanwhile, Total Community Action, the group that disperses federal LIHEAP funds that offset energy expenses for Orleans Parish residents, said they've exhausted their resources and are waiting on additional funding.

The City of New Orleans Office of Community Development is accepting applications for utility assistance. Residents must schedule an appointment with OCD by calling (504) 658-4240.

To be eligible for utility assistance, residents must meet the following criteria:

Applied and found eligible for the New Orleans Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Completed the Utility assistance application and certification

Have past due utility bills that are no earlier than March 13, 2020

If residents have previously received assistance from OCD, they are not eligible for additional assistance.

Entergy Louisiana

On Friday at noon, Entergy Louisiana customers can apply for a $200 credit on their local United Way website.

To qualify, you must have a total household income of up to 250 percent of the federal poverty level. That equates to $75,000 for a family of four.

The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:

Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)

One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older:

First page of 2022 tax return(s)

2022 W2(s)

Last paystub(s)

Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s), or benefit-determination letters

According to the Alliance for Affordable Energy, the credit will help some, but not all, Entergy Louisiana customers in need.

“Entergy Louisiana is reporting 1.1 million customers statewide, so this 1 million dollars helping 5,000 customers, is really .45 percent of their customer base. So yes, it is quite the drop in the bucket, especially when the need is so great," Jessica Hendricks, Alliance for Affordable Energy's State Policy Director said.

Cleco

Cleco temporarily suspended disconnects for nonpayment, but the company plans to resume them soon.

"With normal temperatures returning and no heat advisories forecasted for Cleco’s service area, the company will resume disconnects Sept. 25, 2023," Cleco said.

Any Cleco account with a past due balance of $80 or more that is also more than one month in arrears will be automatically enrolled in a long-term payment plan.

"Payment plans help customers pay off past due bills by consolidating them and give customers more time to pay with no interest fees," Cleco said.

The first monthly installment will be on customers’ October bill. Installment payments are due when the regular monthly bill is due. Customers who do not make their installment payments are subject to late fees, disconnection of service and immediate payment of all past due balances.

Customers who meet the criteria for a long-term payment plan will be notified by email or U.S. postal mail (for those with no email address on file).