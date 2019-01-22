NEW ORLEANS — Deputies say a pharmacist fatally shot a man who tried to rob a drug store Monday night. Drew Brees and Michael Thomas are reportedly skipping the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl. Here are the top stories you Need to Know to start your Tuesday morning:

Deputies say a pharmacist in St. Charles Parish fatally shot a man who tried to rob a drug store at gunpoint Monday night.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 6 p.m. at Thrift Village Drugs store on Paul Maillard Road. (Read more)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 and Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate their third quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas will not attend the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando. (Read more)

A warm front is moving north through the area this morning. This is causing temperatures to rise all morning into the 50s. We will have breezy southeasterly winds today around 10-18 mph and they will help to warm us up into the lower 70s. It will be a cloudy day with a few showers possible. (Read more)

As the shutdown dragged through its fifth week, another missed paycheck loomed for hundreds of thousands of workers. (Read more)