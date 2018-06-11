Good morning.
Here is what you Need To Know:
Louisiana voting: Where to vote; What's on the Ballot; What you need to bring
Tuesday is Election Day! Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
For a sample ballot for your voting precinct, or to find out what is on your ballot click here for information from the Secretary of State's office.
When you go to cast your vote early, you will be asked to identify yourself with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit. You may use a driver's license, a Louisiana special ID or some other generally recognized picture ID that has your name and signature. You may wish to contact your local Registrar of Voters Office for specific locations, dates and times.
► Download the FREE 4WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.
- Louisiana will decide on 6 amendments to the state’s constitution when they go to the polls. Here is what they are and what they mean.
- 9 candidates want to be the guardian of your vote as the next Louisiana Secretary of State.
- Louisiana voters will decide parish-by-parish if they want to let fantasy sports fans compete for cash prizes.
RECALL ALERT: Duncan Hines cake mixes recalled for Salmonella concerns
Four different Duncan Hines cake mixes are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Salmonella. Conagra Foods says the recall involves its Classic White, Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti, and Classic Yellow, all with specific "best by" dates. (Read more)
►WATCH LIVE: 4WWL-TV Eyewitness Morning News
Pinpoint Forecast: Morning fog with scattered storms on Election Day
A cold front will move into SE Louisiana today, but it will stall over us. This will keep us warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and a few downpours. (Read more)
Reports: Dez Bryant, Brandon Marshall to work out for Saints
Dez Bryant might have a window to make his return to the NFL. The New Orleans Saints are bringing in three receivers, including Bryant, for workouts on Tuesday, according to NFL Media's Jane Slater. (Read more)
INVESTIGATION: He never missed a payment, but the bank still foreclosed on his home anyway
One homeowner sued his mortgage lender, Chase Home Finance, after the bank foreclosed on his New Orleans East home in 2011. Chase tried to take the house shortly after he rebuilt it using flood insurance proceeds from Hurricane Katrina, and his attorney argues in court filings that Chase committed fraud to justify foreclosing on him. (Read more)