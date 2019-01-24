NEW ORLEANS — A popular brand of flour has been recalled nationwide for possible salmonella contamination. Local Coast Guard families struggling through the government shut down. And the Jefferson Parish president race is starting to take shape.

Here are the top stories you Need to Know to start your Thursday morning:

General Mills announced a nationwide recall of five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because it could have Salmonella. (Read more)

It's been five weeks of anxiety and stress for hundreds-of-thousands of federal workers who continue to endure the partial government shutdown, including the US Coast Guard, the only military branch that's working without pay. (Read more)

Jefferson Parish Council member Cynthia Lee-Sheng appears to be kicking off a campaign for Parish President. (Read more)

Much colder air has arrived across the New Orleans area! Bundle up this morning as the temperatures are in the lower to mid-30s, but the wind is making it feel like the 20s! (Read more)