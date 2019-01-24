NEW ORLEANS — A popular brand of flour has been recalled nationwide for possible salmonella contamination. Local Coast Guard families struggling through the government shut down. And the Jefferson Parish president race is starting to take shape.
Here are the top stories you Need to Know to start your Thursday morning:
Gold Medal flour recalled nationwide for possible salmonella contamination
General Mills announced a nationwide recall of five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because it could have Salmonella. (Read more)
Local Coast Guard families struggling through government shut down
It's been five weeks of anxiety and stress for hundreds-of-thousands of federal workers who continue to endure the partial government shutdown, including the US Coast Guard, the only military branch that's working without pay. (Read more)
RELATED: Shutdown day 34: Senate to vote on two bills not expected to pass
Cynthia Lee-Sheng to announce campaign for Jefferson Parish President
Jefferson Parish Council member Cynthia Lee-Sheng appears to be kicking off a campaign for Parish President. (Read more)
Pinpoint Forecast: Sunny and much colder today
Much colder air has arrived across the New Orleans area! Bundle up this morning as the temperatures are in the lower to mid-30s, but the wind is making it feel like the 20s! (Read more)