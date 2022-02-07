Neighbor rescues woman from house fire in Kenner

NEW ORLEANS — A Kenner resident rescued her neighbor from a house fire, according to Kenner officials.
Investigators say the neighbor dialed 911 and reported that a home near the 3700 block of California Avenue was on fire. After calling, the neighbor rushed into the house and pulled the woman out of the residence. The woman was the only person in the home at the time of the fire.
The victim had severe burns to her body and was taken to the hospital.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.