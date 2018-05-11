Kristin Pierce is highlighting Neighborhood Heroes each week. If you know of someone who should be profiled, Kristin can be reached at kpierce@wwltv.com or on Facebook @kpiercetv.

Shana Hayward is a woman who has worn many hats and name tags. After graduating from Syracuse University in 2005, Shana has worked in food service, in coffee houses, as a field research assistant and as a nature guide in Costa Rica.

But her main source of income was as a florist, until she met Horatio.

“I remember meeting a little foster dog and she was found in a plastic bag, hanging on a fence with a massive head injury,” she said.

Shana fell in love with Horatio. At the time, she was working part-time at the Louisiana SPCA. She was able to find that abused and abandoned dog a permanent, loving home.

In finding that home, Shana also found purpose. She went back to school, enrolling into a Vet Tech program. After finishing the program, Shana started working at the SPCA full-time in 2013 and now her work is more of a lifestyle than a job.

“I basically will do whatever is necessary to try and help a pet owner keep their animal out of the shelter,” she said.

Sometimes that means personally picking up a pet for an appointment and dropping it off back at home. Other times, it’s fostering animals at her own home.

She has fostered so many animals that she has lost count.

“I pretty much always have something whether it's a dog or a cat or a bird or something else,” she said.

Over the years, Shana’s title has changed from Vet Tech to lead technician to surgical supervisor to her current position as medical manager. Different titles, but the same passion.

"She is invaluable, not just with the animals but with the people and the staff and she truly believes in helping everybody care about their work as she does. She's a true leader in the community and at work,"

For Shana, the reason why is simple.

“We all love New Orleans. Why not assist it in being the best New Orleans it can be?” she said.

“At the end of the day to see these guys find great homes, is ultimate the goal and what makes me happy.”

Last year Shana spent a week in Ecuador doing free spaying and neutering. She is planning a future trip to the Dominican Republic and potentially India to do the same things there.

