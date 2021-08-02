Neighbors evacuate after Abandoned-since-Katrina apartment complex burns in New Orleans East

Police officers evacuated apartments in the 7800 block of Read Boulevard, a release said. The fire at 10141 Curran Blvd. caused neighboring homes

NEW ORLEANS — Six minutes after getting the call, firefighters were at the scene on a burning apartment complex in New Orleans East, and as soon as they got there, they called for back up & got to work. It was 8:19 a.m.

Later, police officers evacuated apartments in the 7800 block of Read Boulevard, a release said. The fire at 10141 Curran Blvd. caused neighboring homes smoke and water damage.

Firefighters immediately began working against the fire, but only defensively because the building has been abandoned since Hurricane Katrina.

New Orleans Fire Department spokespersons said firefighters had no idea how stable the structure was, so they had to be careful.

It took firefighters six more minutes before they called for more help. It was 8:25 a.m.

Firefighters focused on keeping the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Less than two hours later, more than 65 New Orleans firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

NOFD officials said the fire burned on the left side of the building, close to several townhomes. Power lines on Curran Boulevard blocked firefighters from using ladders or buckets.

Officials said no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.