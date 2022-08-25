New $2 surcharge expected on Slidell utility bills

The city says the surcharge is based on the cost of diesel and may vary each month, with $2 as the maximum amount.

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell is adding an up to $2 fuel surcharge to water and sewer bills, starting in September, according to a statement on the city's social media.

The city says the fuel surcharge recovery fee is based on the cost of diesel and may vary each month, with $2 as the maximum amount.

The charge will appear on water and sewer bills from September onward.

Slidell city officials said this move was made in an agreement between the city's solid waste disposal, the Coastal Environmental Services of Louisiana and the Slidell City Council.