NEW ORLEANS - An audio recording of an alleged sexual assault by elected Zulu King, Naaman Stewart, is coming to the surface.

On the recording, obtained by WWL-TV's partners at The New Orleans Advocate, you can hear a woman and a man, who the woman says is Naaman Stewart, arguing repeatedly over getting a glimpse of the woman's body parts.

According to The Advocate, the woman claims to have recorded this incident on her phone. According to the police report, she did not give them this audio recording right away like she promised to do.

WWL-TV reached out to Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club several times Tuesday, asking for a statement regarding the audio recording, but we have not heard back at this time.

Monday the President of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club said that the organization is taking the claims seriously. However, the organization will not yet take any action against Stewart since it apparently has not yet been served with a lawsuit the former employee filed last month.

Stewart severed as president for six years before he was recently elected king for 2019.

WWL-TV also reached out to the woman's attorney and never got a reply.

