New COVID guidelines for New Orleans schools

They say the changes are due to an increase in COVID cases

NEW ORLEANS — NOLA Public Schools has updated its guidance due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the New Orleans area.

As we've been reporting, the school system is requiring all eligible students (5 and older) be fully vaccinated by February 1st.

They've also released these additional guidelines as students return from winter break:

Schools have been instructed to limit extracurricular activities as much as possible while levels of community spread remain high. Where that is not possible, activities should occur outdoors with proper social distancing and mask-wearing.

During sporting events, spectators should be prohibited or limited to team members’ families that are fully vaccinated or have recently tested negative.

Schools should restrict students from congregational settings, such as cafeterias and assembly spaces where possible.

Social distancing should be extended to 6 feet whenever possible.

Masks should be worn not only indoors but also outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.

If an unvaccinated student or not recently vaccinated staff member is a close contact to a positive test case, they should quarantine for at least 5 days, per the CDC’s latest recommendation, and get tested before returning to school. Vaccinated students or recently vaccinated or boosted staff members who are close contacts are not required to quarantine.

These updated recommendations can be downloaded here.