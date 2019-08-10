NEW ORLEANS — Many New Orleanians remember the giant building on the Industrial Canal near the High Rise as the MacFrugal’s warehouse, which burned in a massive fire in March 1996.

But now, the space that was once used to store discount goods will house the Dixie Brewery.

The $30 million renovation is nearing completion, Dixie’s general manager, Jim Birch, told the City Council’s Economic Development Committee on Tuesday.

By December, the beer will be brewed at the new plant. And Birch said he hopes doors will open to the public by January 2020.

Councilmembers said they hope the new brewery will revive an area of the city that needs an economic boost.

The part of New Orleans East where the brewery is being built is an industrial area that is hard to get to, where streets are lined with trash and grass growing out of control.

District E City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen, who represents the East, said help will be coming in the form of stricter code enforcement.

Dixie opened on Oct. 31, 1907 in another massive plant on Tulane Avenue. The beer slowly grew out of favor and in the 1970s suffered a near-fatal blow with a so-called “bad batch” that was tainted with chemical fumes from cleaning supplies.

The business eventually stabilized as much as it could in the face of stiffer competition from national brands when Joe and Kendra Bruno bought it in 1985. But Katrina flooded the Tulane Avenue brewery, sending the beer into exile.

Tom and Gayle Benson bought the brand in 2017.

