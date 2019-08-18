PINEVILLE, La. — PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana National Guard's newest general is a high school assistant principal and sports coach in daily life.

Damian "Keith" Waddell of Lake Charles was promoted to brigadier general Saturday recently at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, according to a news release.

His new rank makes the New Roads native the adjutant general's principal adviser, responsible for helping deploy and coordinate programs, policies and plans for the Louisiana Army and Air National Guard.

He earned his commission through Louisiana State University's Reserve Officer Training Corps, and spent his first four years after graduation in the Army, joining the National Guard in 1995.

His commands have included the 769th Engineer Battalion, the 139th Regional Support Group and the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. He also served as the joint director of military support for Louisiana.

In civilian life Waddell's an assistant principal at Westlake High School. He was named state High School Coach of the Year in baseball in 2003 and basketball in 2005.

Waddell said his experience as a teacher and coach helps him relate to younger soldiers, who make up a majority of the National Guard.