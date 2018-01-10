Domestic violence is a huge problem nationwide and one that spans across all races, religious backgrounds and every economic status. For some victims, domestic violence can turn deadly and the most commonly used weapon is a gun.

That's something Elizabeth Mahoney experienced in 2009.

It was January 13th. Elizabeth says she was in her bedroom when she heard her then-husband, Charles Richardson, arguing with her daughter. She broke up the fight and was calming her daughter down when her husband walked up from behind her.

"She's looking at me like you're looking at me and suddenly her eyes got huge because she saw him with the gun before I did and as I turned, the first bullet struck me," Mahoney said.

Mahoney was shot two more times after that. Her daughter, India, was also shot. But the 18-year-old high school senior didn't survive.

"Oh, more than a part of me, more than a part of me died," Mahoney said.

Domestic violence situations like this are all too common. In fact, statistics show the presence of a gun in domestic violence situations increases the risk of homicide for women by 500 percent.

"You never know what happens during a time when someone is really upset. What they might do when the weapon is close proximity," Judge Bernadette D'Souza, of the Orleans Parish Civil District Court, said.

A new law that went into effect Monday aims to remove that danger. Accused abusers with a restraining order against them must now relinquish or transfer their firearms. It's already illegal for abusers to possess firearms but now in every parish in the state, there must be a system in place to get those weapons out of reach.

"At the end of the day, the entire criminal justice system needs to treat DV like the serious crime that it is," New Orleans City Council at-large Helena Moreno said.

Mahoney agrees saying more needs to be done.

"It's not a remedy but it's a step," she said.

Every sheriff, clerk of court and district attorney of each parish in the state of Louisiana is required to have a system in place to relinquish or transfer firearms by January 1, 2019.

This new law also has more harsh penalties. If someone is found in violation, they could spend up to 20 years in prison and pay a fine up to $5,000.

