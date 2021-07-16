How rainy has it been? New Orleanians parked neutral grounds almost half the time

Parking on the neutral grounds half the time to keep your tires more than halfway above the water is only half the story.

NEW ORLEANS — It’s hard to have a conversation in New Orleans lately without someone bringing up the seemingly endless rain in our area. WWL-TV’s Local Weather Experts are quick to point out how much rain has fallen, but there is a more “New Orleans” way to gauge the rain gauge.

According to those Nola Ready tweets and alerts, the city allowed us to park our cars on the neutral grounds 12 days in May, 12 days in June and so far, 8 days in July. Add that all up, and in the past 77 days, neutral ground parking has been allowed 32 days. That’s almost half the time.

The city allows neutral ground parking when the forecast calls for storms that could potentially flood streets.