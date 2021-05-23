New Orleans 12-year-old never made it to school Thursday, missing since: NOPD

Police officers looking for Dereon Knotts said he's 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds, and he hasn't been seen or heard from since Thursday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — More than two days after he left home for school, the family of a missing 12-year-old child still waits for his return.

Police officers looking for Dereon Knotts said he's 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds, and he hasn't been seen or heard from since he left for school Thursday morning.

Knotts was last seen wearing his school uniform, a navy-blue jacket and pants, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.

Police reported the boy missing Saturday morning, urging the public to help find him.

Anyone with information that can help find the missing boy can call detectives with NOPD's Second District at 504.658.6020