New Orleans activates freeze plan from March 19-20

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans announced they will activate a citywide freeze plan (CFP) overnight Saturday, March 19 through Monday morning, March 20.

According to a press release, the National Weather Service predicts "feels like" temperatures at or slightly below freezing during overnight hours.

The projected range is within the CFP activation threshold of 35 degrees Fahrenheit or below for over four hours.

The city also said in its press release that there are no watches or warnings anticipated during this event. They do not expect a hard freeze but advise residents to prepare to protect people plants and pets from the cold.

"After Monday morning, the freeze plan is not anticipated for at least the next seven (7) days," the press release said.

The city advises those who are unhoused to seek temporary shelter free of charge at the following locations:

Ozanam Inn, 2239 Poydras St, starting at 4:00 PM

New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, starting at 4:00 PM

The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave, starting at 4:00 PM

Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St, starting at 6:00 PM

The city advises that you stay warm, practice fire safety and prepare your home during the cold. Those with pets and plants should bring them inside while the freeze plan is active.