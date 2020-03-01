NEW ORLEANS — There's been a lot of speculation about how Iran will retaliate and how other nations will respond to the U.S. killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

And while that's a global concern, WWL-TV talked to two people who live in the region — a contractor from the New Orleans area who's currently assigned to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and a Kurdish police officer they trained.

Both applauded Soleimani's death.

"Soleimani is a new name for many, but not for me," the New Orleans area contractor told WWL-TV.

Assigned to Iraq for the past nine years, the contractor described the general as "...basically the enforcer for Iran, who runs Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon."

WWL-TV is not revealing the Louisiana worker's name, but they said word of Soleimani's death was welcomed at the embassy.

"Everyone is feeling great here," they said, "Soleimani was the cause of me spending hours in bunkers, so we are ecstatic that he is gone. He is the cause of more deaths than Osama bin Laden. People have no idea how evil this man was. Even the Iraqis I used to work with have messaged me to thank the U.S."

About 560 miles away in the Iranian capital of Tehran, however, mourners vowed revenge.

The Kurdish police officer who was trained by the Southeast Louisiana contractor said he did not fear that vow, however.

"I am not afraid of Iran because we are used to war with them for eight years," the officer said.

She shared a picture of President Donald Trump in Kurdish clothing that was being shared by her friends on Facebook.

"I am very happy," she said, and then explained how she miscarried twin girls last October when Soleimani tried to occupy Erbil. Though the Kurds pushed him back, she says the stress costs her babies.

"We trust American forces," she said.

There are more coming to the ground in Iraq, with 3,000 more U.S. troops ordered there Friday. At the embassy, the contractor knows the threat is real but is undeterred.

"The snipers under [Soleimani's] command were some of the best. I hope they get their due, as well," they said.

In a moment of levity Friday, the contractor shared something almost disconcerting, given the gravity of the situation: The company that makes the food at the U.S. embassy is Taylor's International out of Lafayette.

At dinner there the night after Soleimani was killed, they ate shrimp and grits, with beignets at breakfast.

