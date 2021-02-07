LIST: New Orleans area Fourth of July weekend events

Looking to celebrate 2021's Fourth of July with fewer COVID restrictions? Here's a list of Independence Day weekend events in and around New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — Saturday

Jefferson Parish

Uncle Sam Jam kicks off at Lafreniere Park in Metairie with free live music beginning at 3 p.m. Performing artists include Wilson Phillips, the Guess Who, Phunky Monkeys, Creole String Beans, The Total Betty's, the Topcats, and the Marine Forces Reserve Brass Band. A hot-dog-eating championship is set for 3:30 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.

Visit https://www.unclesamjamjefferson.com/ for more information.

Orleans Parish

The Creole Tomato Festival in the French Quarter will celebrate the eponymous fruit at the French Market, Moonwalk, and restaurants in the area. Festivities include food vendors, a kids' area, a parade, and a bloody mary trail through several restaurants. The Second Line parade will begin at Washington Artillery Park at 11 a.m.

Visit https://www.frenchmarket.org/creoletomatofest/ for more information.

Carousel Gardens will reopen Saturday at 11 a.m. to the general public for the first time since the pandemic began. The theme park inside New Orleans City Park has two cafes and 18 rides, but the historical carousel is still undergoing renovation and is not available to ride. The Marine Forces Reserve Band will play at 7 p.m., with fireworks set to go off at 9 p.m.

Visit https://neworleanscitypark.com/in-the-park/carousel-gardens for more information.

Northshore

In Covington, weekend celebrations will take the form of Sparks in the Park Saturday at Bogue Falaya Park. The free festival will feature music, hot dog and watermelon eating contests, fireworks, and food vendors. The park will open at 4:30 p.m., with music starting at 5 p.m. and fireworks set for 8:50 p.m.

The Slidell Heritage Festival will ring in the holiday weekend at Heritage Park, starting at 6 p.m. with food trucks and other vendors. Witness is set to perform live at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Visit covla.com for more information.

St. Charles Parish

The St. Charles Parish Independence Day Celebration kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m. in Bridge City Park in Luling. The Groovy 7 will perform, and fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

Sunday

Orleans Parish

Thanks in part to a contribution from Will Smith, New Orleans' "Go 4th on the River" is back on track for 2021's Fourth of July celebration.

The annual fireworks show was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the event's website, it was set to be canceled again in 2021 "due to the inability to secure the needed financial support," according to the event's website.

The show starts Sunday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

In preparation for the show, Jackson Square will close early at 5 p.m., and Crescent Park will extend its hours to 10 p.m. to accommodate fireworks viewers.

Click here for more information.

Lafourche Parish

The city of Thibodaux is setting off fireworks at 9 p.m. City officials recommend Peltier Park for the best view of the free show.

Northshore

Madisonville will show off its patriotic striped during Madisonville's Old Fashioned 4th of July event, starting at 10 a.m. Festivities include games and contests, a parade at 5 p.m., and fireworks along the bank of the Tchefuncte River.

Click here for more information.

Mandeville will Light Up The Lake with a day-long celebration starting at 10 a.m. with picnics along the lakefront between Coffee and Carroll streets. The show kicks off in the evening, with food trucks rolling in at 5 p.m. and the Boogie Men performing at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk, sometime around 8:45 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Olde Towne Slidell is the spot be for that city's 4th of July celebration. The festival, a concert, and fireworks will center around the 2200 block of Carey Street. Music begins on two stages at noon, with Amanda Shaw performing at 6 p.m. A kids' area, hatchet-throwing, food vendors, and more will be available throughout the afternoon and evening.

Click here for more information.

St. Bernard Parish

'St. Bernard Salutes America' will celebrate the 4th at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, starting at 5:30 p.m. Music and vendors will be set up, with fireworks set to go off at 9:30 p.m.