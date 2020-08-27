New Orleans area paramedics and relief agencies helping in wake of Hurricane Laura

Paramedics have extensive training in search and rescue. They are ready and willing to offer their assistance if needed.

NEW ORLEANS — Southwest Louisiana is going to need a lot of help to recover from Hurricane Laura which made landfall early Thursday morning packing 150 mph winds.

While the city of Lake Charles was spared the “unsurvivable” tidal surge that was predicted, the powerful winds broke windows, ripped roofs off of homes and businesses and knocked down trees and powerlines.

New Orleans area first responders and local relief agencies have begun offering support to families and communities in the stormed ravaged region.

New Orleans EMS spent Thursday morning preparing high water trucks and boats to send to the impacted areas.

Paramedics have extensive training in search and rescue. They are ready and willing to offer their assistance if needed.

“When we have the opportunity to go to other communities to help out, we’re going to do it," NOEMS spokesman Jonathan Fourcade said.

The city of New Orleans was also ready to provide support to parishes hit hard by the storm.

City Homeland Security Director Colin Arnold said they are waiting to be assigned a mission.

“It’s very early in the game, right now. I certainly think that they’ll be some search and rescue component to this,” Arnold said. “I know FEMA has sent down two national teams, and you know the National Guard went in real big. They are there right now.”

The United Way has also stepped up to help. The New Orleans area chapter began collecting donations for a Hurricane Laura Disaster Relief fund. CEO Michael Williamson said the damage is significant and the road to recovery will be a long one.

“Right now, I encourage folks to support the recovery financially,” Williamson said. “Then when it’s time to get in and volunteer, I’ve got tons of neighbors and friends and our staff and others who are ready to go over and help with the cleanup.”

Williamson also said he knows there is and will be a tremendous need for help in the Lake Charles area.

“I’ve got employees with families that live over there and their houses have been decimated,” Williams said. “Roofs have been ripped off. Sides of homes torn off. Buildings and structures around them have been leveled.”

As of Thursday afternoon, New Orleans EMS has not been asked to deploy, but Fourcade maintains they are always happy to pay it forward when and if the opportunity arises.

“We’re approaching the anniversary of Katrina and we remember when we had folks from all over the country come down to Louisiana to help us out, Fourcade said. “We’d like to do the same.”

If you would like to help with hurricane relief efforts here are some links: