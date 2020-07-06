New Orleans artist Jon Batiste marches with musicians in NYC for Black Lives Matter

Known for leading the house band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Batiste said in on Twitter the march was aimed at systematic injustice.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans native and artist Jon Batiste and other musicians were joined by demonstrators in a march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement Saturday in New York City.

Known for leading the house band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Batiste said in on Twitter the march was aimed at systematic injustice.

The St. Augustine graduate told CNN's Bill Weir that the march, from Union Square to Washington Square Park, used music to bring people from all races and genders to support Black Lives Matter, encouraging people to vote and do their part.

"Look at what we're doing," Batiste said. "We have to get protests, and we have to get to voting. 100 million people did not vote in the last election. We're battling three candidates Donald Trump, Joe Biden and apathy."

Batiste said if protesters and demonstrators didn't stand up for black lives then nobody would.

"We can change things," Batiste said as he was marching in the protest. "We are the ones who are responding to the 401 years of generational trauma and oppression that our ancestors bore. We're standing on their shoulders. We are the ones who can change a generation for women. We have the power right now. We are the ones."

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.