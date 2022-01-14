New Orleans bar destroyed in overnight fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters in New Orleans are investigating the cause of a fire at the Mardi Gras Lounge in the 1900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

The first crews arrived at 10:14 p.m. They said by the time they arrived, they realized the building where the fire started was too damaged to be saved. Firefighters quickly turned their efforts to protecting homes and vehicles around the building. Two cars in the rear of the building were heavily damaged, as well as a home to the immediate left.

The front of the lounge was constructed of brick, but the back was an addition primarily made of wood. This section of the building collapsed as crews were working to extinguish the blaze. The blaze was put under control at 11:48 p.m.