New Orleans bars face stricter rules due to rising COVID test positivity

NEW ORLEANS — Bars in New Orleans are facing stricter coronavirus restrictions as the percentage of tests returning COVID-19 in Orleans Parish has stayed above five percent for two weeks.

According to statewide COVID-19 restrictions enacted by Gov. John Bel Edwards, bars could only remain open for indoor service if the parish remained below five percent positive new tests for at least two weeks in a row.

Two weeks ago, the Louisiana Department of Health reported a 5.3 percent positivity for Orleans Parish for tests between Dec. 10 - Dec. 16, putting New Orleans bars at risk of having to move outside. New data released on Wednesday shows a 5.5 percent positivity for tests between Dec. 17 - Dec. 23.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said bars, breweries, and adult live entertainment venues in Orleans Parish must close indoor facilities at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Those venues will still be allowed to sell alcohol through a drive-thru, takeout, and curbside pickup. Outdoor seating will be allowed for up to 50 guests with tables socially distanced.

The order also bans alcohol sales at indoor sporting events.

Last week, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell warned that bars could be closed and the community should work to stop the spread of the virus during Christmas gatherings.

“This is our most critical time, period,” Cantrell said. “I strongly urge our residents and visitors to do everything possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Cantrell and city health department director Dr. Jennifer Avegno have asked the community to not "let your guard down" to continue to make progress at stopping the spread of the virus during the holiday seasons.

"Where we go is all contingent on how we act," Cantrell said. "In no way are we out of the woods, at all. This is time to continue to double down on what we know works. Mask up, be socially distant, and avoid large gatherings."

