NEW ORLEANS — Having LSU and the college championship game in the Superdome is good for area businesses.

Haydel's Bakery in Jefferson is cranking out King Cakes.

This weekend, customers want them in purple and gold instead of the purple, green and gold of Mardi Gras.

The business is also filling orders for LSU themed cookies, cakes and other goodies.

"Anytime any of our teams make it to a big game everybody is going to have a party," David Haydel said. "We're always trying to crank out as much stuff as we can for everybody's parties."

National championship gear has already arrived in boxes at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

The stores plan to re-open if and when LSU wins to sell the merchandise. Friday, fans were buying new shirts and hats for the game.

"My sister's looking for a shirt for her grandson to wear to school Monday," Doris Goutierez said. "He goes to St. Mathew and they're all going to wear LSU shirts on Monday."

"I'm buying a couple of shirts for my wife and my son," Darryelle Neville said. "We're going to watch the game down in Champion Square and root for the Tigers to beat Clemson back to where ever they come from."

Restaurants and bars are also hosting LSU watch parties across the metro area.

The phone started ringing off the hook at the Rusty Nail in the Warehouse District as soon as the Tigers made it into the big game.

"People wanting us to save them space, can I get a reservation and what are you doing for the national championship," Rusty Nail co-owner Ivan Burgess said.

The bar also got some inquiries from Clemson fans.

"Will we play the Clemson fight song as well, no, we won't," Burgess said. "We will not."

If you're looking for a hotel room, you may be out of luck. Most of the rooms are sold out between New Orleans and Gonzales.

