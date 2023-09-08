New Orleans businesses in jeopardy of losing invaluable parklet permits

Like bar and restaurant owners across New Orleans, Bailey Smith jumped at the chance to put a parklet outside his Marigny business during the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Like bar and restaurant owners across New Orleans, Bailey Smith jumped at the chance to put a parklet outside his Marigny business during the pandemic.

“We probably wouldn’t have remained open without it,” said Smith.

The outdoor space at R Bar on Royal Street was part of the city’s pilot program designed to help businesses survive.

“It was presented to the public as a program that would be permanent,” said Smith.

Through an ordinance, the city council created a permanent program, but Smith says there’s now an issue. He got a letter from the city telling him to remove his parklet by the end of the month.

“That was the most recent rude awakening,” said Smith.

The letter states his business isn’t eligible for a parklet permit under the city’s new rules. According to the office of economic development the new ordinance only allows parklets on commercially zoned blocks. The block R-Bar is on, is not.

“I was confused because the ordinance as I understood it wasn’t written that way,” said Smith. “Our frontage here is all commercial so we should be able to keep our parklet.”

“No one will lose their parklet if it’s aligned with the ordinance that has been passed by the New Orleans city council,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Mayor Cantrell says enforcement will begin after Labor Day and is aware things could change.

“I do know the city council is taking another look at the ordinance to open it back up for other businesses that want to play a role,” said Cantrell.

Smith says he spent about $10,000 on his parklet which now makes up 20 to 25 percent of his business.

“I tried to make it something beautiful to sit in,” said Smith.