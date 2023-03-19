New Orleans celebrates Super Sunday

Thousands hit Uptown for Super Sunday this year.

NEW ORLEANS — The city turned up for the annual Super Sunday festivities, with thousands hitting Uptown for Super Sunday. Onlookers and Mardi Gras Indians embraced the New Orleans culture.

The feathers, the colors and the energy.

“Come on out here and have a good time, heyyy way Uptown,” one onlooker telling Eyewitness News.

It’s something only New Orleans has.

“Hi ya’ll we out here, enjoying our Super Sunday me and my family,” she said.

Super Sunday isn't usually this cold. The weather, however, is not deterring people.

“The wind is up but the sun is really out, but all the costumes are looking really pretty out here,” one person said.

Eyewitness News reporter Eleanor Tabone asked one onlooker: “I know it has been cold, how are you keeping warm?”

"Alcohol!” she responded.

The history of Super Sunday goes back generations.

A member of the Creole Wild West Mardi Gras Indian tribe told Eyewitness News, “I haven’t done this since 1994 so I am really enjoying this. It’s a beautiful day for it.”

He went on to explain the history behind this special Sunday.

“Back in the days, the Indians was the ones to help some slaves get free. We pay homage to the Indians, this is our way of paying back the homage for what they did for us back then,” he said.

The Creole Wild West Mardi Gras Indian tribe is one of the oldest tribes, they encourage young people to immerse themselves in the culture.

“It's very important for New Orleans because it's our culture and a lot of people who come here, really don’t understand the culture, but it's very important for the culture, that generation from generation learn that," he said.

