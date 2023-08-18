New Orleans charities help with wildfire relief effort in Maui

Giving Hope NOLA in New Orleans is lending a hand to its sister organization.

NEW ORLEANS — In Hawaii to Mālama means “to care for and protect.”

That’s the spirit of the massive relief effort now underway to help people on Maui.

Wildfires ripped through the island, killing at least 111and destroying the historic town of Lahaina on the west end of the island.

It’s just wiped out,” Violette Nacapoy said. “It’s all ash. There’s nothing there.”

Nacapoy is with the non-profit Giving Hope Hawaii.

The group is sending food and supplies to families in the fire-stricken area.

“So many people need medical care, they need food, their children, they don’t have clothes, water, so we’re thinking outside the box, things they can use without electricity.”

Giving Hope NOLA in New Orleans is lending a hand to its sister organization.

It is now taking donations and collecting supplies to send to Hawaii.

“We went through Katrina here in New Orleans,” Betty Thomas from Giving Hope NOLA said. “So, we know what it’s like, how hard it was to get back, get back on our feet and what it took, everybody helping us and that’s what we want to do.”

Gambit Weekly is also helping.

Editor-in-Chief John Stanton said the paper is raising money to assist reporters and staffers at the Maui Times to get back on their feet.

“At least one staff member, her entire house is gone,” Stanton said. “Much of her family has been displaced. Some of the other staff members have been completely displaced. Long time advertisers just don’t exist anymore, at least not physically.”

The Maui Times was one of the alternative weekly newspapers that stepped up and helped folks at Gambit after Katrina.

"We’ve been trying to give them some advice on stories to cover, some things to look out for, and just what to expect from life frankly in the coming weeks and months,” Stanton said.

Back in Hawaii, while the need is certainly great, the Aloha spirit is alive and well.

“We feel for our Maui, ohana, so we love one another, we mālama them,” Nacapoy said.

Here are the links to the fundraisers:

Giving Hope Nola

Gambit Maui Times fundraiser