A church known for it’s outreach and help in New Orleans East, especially after Hurricane Katrina is now the one in need of uplifting.

"It felt like this, it felt like in the 90s," Pastor Amaris Ross- Hillard said.

Ross-Hillard and her husband, Justin lead Faith Movers Church. She remembers the day the AC went out. It was Mother's Day, despite attempts to turn the thermostat down, it didn't do anything, and church goers stuck it out.

"We still had good church but it was really really hot."

When the AC company came out, they discovered it wasn't a malfunction.

"They took a ladder up, I'm not sure what they used to cut it with," Randy Sizelove with General Heating and Air Conditioning said.

Sizelove says it’s likely thieves climbed onto the roof and ripped out the copper coil from the units. It's a crime Sizelove says gets to be more common when prices go up. Right now, he says they can fetch up to $2 a pound.

"There's no way to identify where the coils came from."

This time getting cool air back in the church means three out of the three units on the roof have to be replaced, which will cost about $17,000.

It's estimated the thieves probably only got away with about $40 dollars in copper.

"That wasn't in the budget," Pastor Ross- Hillard exclaimed.

Since the AC went out, church leaders have had to use other spaces.

"So this is a toiletry bag," she said.

They can't do same with some of the outreach work the church has been known for, passing out supplies to those in need.

"The ability for it to be here and is so convenient takes the shame takes the question mark out it."

The pastor is praying insurance will cover the costs of the AC repairs, and has this message for the person who did this:

"Our prayer was that that person would feel convicted about what they did and that one day, not many days from now they're going to walk through that door and we are going to pray for them we're going to hug them and embrace them and we're going to move forward."

NOPD is still investigating the theft. In the meantime, insurance is expected to pay for some of the expenses, however, the church is asking for help with extra costs in the interim, if you want to help, please check out their web page here.

