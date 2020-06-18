New Orleans City Council looks to remove Confederate names from streets and parks

"The empty pedestal in the still named Lee Circle speaks to the outcomes of action without strategy," Councilwoman Kristin Palmer said.

NEW ORLEANS — Some streets, parks and other places could get new names in the not-too-distant future.

The City Council on Thursday voted 6-0 to create a committee that will look at changing names from those associated with the Confederacy and white supremacy.

The action comes as the council is set to begin the process to change the name of Jefferson Davis Parkway.

Davis was the lone president of the Confederacy.

An ordinance would rename it in honor of Norman C. Francis, who for nearly 50 years was president of Xavier University of Louisiana.

Debate about the renaming process began before it was introduced.

Councilmembers listened for an hour as public comments were read into the record, with some arguing against any changes.

