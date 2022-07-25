City Council pushes Entergy to temporarily suspend power shutoffs

The moratorium would temporarily suspend power shutoffs for New Orleans residents, giving residents a chance to catch up on one of the most costly expenses.

NEW ORLEANS — Hours after the New Orleans City Council called on Entergy to put a moratorium on power shutoffs, Entergy agreed to the measure.

City Council President Helena Moreno and Utility Chair Councilmember JP Morrell sent a letter to Entergy New Orleans Monday, informing the leadership that the issue would be discussed at Tuesday’s scheduled council meeting.

"With this moratorium on shutoffs, hopefully, the corporation as a whole will determine the best approach to drive down bills and help customers because costs at this level are simply unaffordable," Council President Helena Moreno said.

The Alliance for Affordable Energy New Orleans Policy Director Jesse George, in an interview from early July said that, New Orleans households pay close to 30% of their monthly income on utilities.

If passed, the moratorium would temporarily suspend power shutoffs for New Orleans residents. This would give residents a chance to catch up on one of the most costly household expenses, until Nov. 1, 2022.

According to the council, extreme temperatures and elevated fuel prices led to customers’ bills spiking. Vulnerable residents like the elderly and those on fixed incomes could face dangerous temperatures without power. For some, utility bills have more than doubled, Councilmember Leslie Harris said.

In response, an Entergy spokesperson said, “We are very sensitive to the challenges our customers are facing during this historic period of inflation, rising national energy costs, and record electricity usage. We are aligned with the Council on the need to provide assistance and will implement the Council’s shut-off moratorium.”