New Orleans City Park needs visitors to take their trash home, official says

NEW ORLEANS — City Park in New Orleans is one of the city’s biggest attractions and with restrictions slowly being lifted, more and more folks are flocking there. All those people though are creating a problem park workers can’t keep up with.

City Park in New Orleans takes up 13,000 acres, which means there’s a lot of space to keep clean. When you combine more folks using the park with a short supply of workers, it leads to a big mess.

“People want to get a chance to get outside, get a mental health break, and get exercise,” said City Park CEO Bob Becker.

With folks excited to spend time outdoors these days, a patch of grass at City Park is in high demand. All this use though is leaving the park a little trashed.

“We have a situation where we have more people coming to the park than ever before and fewer people to take care of the park,” said Becker.

Becker says there simply aren’t enough workers to pick up after people because of staffing cutbacks brought on by the COVID shutdown. Pictures from last weekend show just how much trash is being left behind.

“It’s obviously an indication of the park being used, which we’re very happy about. We thrilled we can be here for people during this difficult time, but it also represents a big challenge for us,” said Becker.

To help ease that challenge, Becker is asking folks who use the park to take any trash out with them, especially when overflow happens. While Becker says some folks are doing that, it’s going to take a lot more to make sure rodents and odors aren’t part of the City Park experience.

“It takes a lot to take care of this park, and we really can’t do that without the help of the guests and visitors to the park

With Father’s Day weekend coming up, the park is reinstating its volunteer program. Becker says it was shutdown back in March and plays a vital role in keeping this park operating. For information on how to volunteer, click here: https://neworleanscitypark.com/info/volunteer.