The suicide rate in Louisiana has been steadily increasing since 2012 and experts say funding for mental health has been steadily falling. Now New Orleans could lose its local suicide prevention call center, putting even more lives in jeopardy.

All day long calls for help are sent out over the police scanner, and all day long calls come in to Via Link, the 24/7 suicide prevention call center in New Orleans.

"We get anywhere right now from $1,300 to $1,600 a month," Via Link CEO Lavondra Dobbs said.

These are the most critical pleas, coming from people in desperate need of help. But local help might not be an option past December. Dobbs says the organization doesn't have enough funding to keep the service running. Without the local hotline, calls will be sent to a national call center instead.

"Those back up centers have a wait time of about 45 minutes, which is pretty sad," Dobbs said.

The national call center won't be able to quickly put callers in touch with local resources or local officials. And most callers don't have time to wait.

"You're going to see suicides rise and I think you're going to see more mental health crisis," Dobbs said.

Suicide rates in Louisiana are higher than the national average and continue to rise.

Catherine Burnette is an assistant professor at the Tulane School of Social Work. She says even the thought of canceling these mental health services is troubling.

"You wouldn't say 'lets get rid of emergency rooms' so to get rid of services for those that are most vulnerable is a really gaping problem that needs to be addressed," Burnette said.

Via Link is hoping to get the funding they need so the problem doesn't worsen. If you would like to donate to Via Link, or want to access the services, click here http://www.vialink.org/

