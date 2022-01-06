New Orleans Council to vote today on renaming streets

Who are the men whose names are being suggested?

NEW ORLEANS — Among other issues, the New Orleans City Council will vote on renaming the following streets during their first meeting of the new year. Here's a closer look at the three men whose names are being suggested:

Renaming of "McShane Place" to "Joseph Guillaume Place" which connects North Rampart Street at Saint Bernard Avenue to Saint Claude.

Joseph Guillaume is known for his part in desegregating street car service in the city. According to the Street Renaming Commission, Guillaume was 20-year-old when he jumped onto a whites-only streetcar on the Rampart and Dauphine line. The driver tried to remove Guillaume, but Guillaume instead grabbed the mule's reins, threw the conductor out of the car, and drove off himself as police chased him. Three days later the streetcar companies would decide that all citizens would be allowed into the cars, no matter their race.

Renaming of "Slidell Street" to "Red Allen" which is in Algiers.

Henry James "Red" Allen was a jazz trumpeter and vocalist, born and raised in Algiers in 1908.

Renaming of "Robert E. Lee Boulevard" to "Allen Toussaint" in New Orleans.