NEW ORLEANS (AP) - People who show up to make their opinions known at New Orleans City Council meetings will have to specify on cards they fill out whether they are being paid for commenting or attending the meeting.

The new requirement comes after revelations that some of the people who showed up in support of a new power plant in eastern New Orleans were paid. The Entergy utility company said it never authorized or knew about such payments but found out through an investigation that some were paid through a subcontractor for a public relations firm hired to organize supporters.

The new requirements for those who show up to support or oppose an issue were set to go into effect at Thursday's regular council meeting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.