New Orleans COVID cases are again on the rise

The city is now topping 1,000 cases, the first in some time.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Health Department has been monitoring COVID-19 cases, as they've seen an uptick in cases over the last several weeks.

They are now urging residents to be mindful that the virus is spreading at an increasing rate.

While experts say that Omicron, the current dominating strain, is less severe than earlier strains of the disease, it's much more contagious.

Should numbers continue to increase, New Orleans will go from a low to medium alert in the near future.

The NOHD will hold a press conference Tuesday morning, to discuss rising COVID cases from testing wastewater, current treatments, and what the city is doing to prevent a summer surge.

According to the State Health Department, there are currently 1,353 new reported COVID cases, and 96 hospitalizations, up from 65 on Friday.