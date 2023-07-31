Armed passenger carjacks rideshare driver at gunpoint in Gentilly

NOPD searching for armed carjacker, stolen Kia Sedona

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department released details regarding an armed carjacking at the intersection of Allen and Pleasure streets late Sunday night.

According to an NOPD media release Monday afternoon, a rideshare driver was held at gunpoint by his passenger after reaching the final destination in Gentilly.

The carjacker fled the scene in the driver's black 2019 Kia Sedona with Louisiana license plate 734COP.

Despite a recent security software upgrade, Kia is still one of two car manufacturers, including Hyundai, that have jumped to the top of "most stolen" lists across the nation due to the lack of anti-theft security features.

In May, both Kia and Hyundai settled a class action lawsuit valued at more than $200 million dollars for consumers who suffered out-of-pocket expenses after their vehicles were stolen.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or information about the suspects is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.