Toddler shot near Auto Zone in New Orleans

Witnesses said a three-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting near an Auto Zone involving a toddler near South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street.

Police say they responded to calls of a shooting at around 3:58 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said that a three-year-old was shot. Police have said that a "male juvenile" sustained a gunshot wound but did not specify the age of the victim.

NOPD said that child abuse detectives are investigating to determine how the child was shot.

Police have no other information at this time.